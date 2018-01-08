Bachelet highlights human rights, democracy as her policy in Cuba visit

HAVANA – Outgoing Chilean President Michelle Bachelet highlighted the guidelines of the international policy of her management based on democracy, human rights and understanding among peoples during her official visit to Cuba.

In her speech at the seminar “Perspectives of Trade and Investment: Chile-Cuba”, the President said that in a few weeks her administration will culminate in which “the international policy of my Government has been aimed at promoting understanding among peoples, democracy, human rights, promoting peace, strengthening economic relations and work in cooperation in different areas.”

“We trust that this line, which has had such good results in, for example, the growing presence of Chile in Central America and the Caribbean, and certainly in Cuba, will continue to be a predominant trend,” she stressed.

Pdta. @mbachelet: “No puedo dejar de destacar las cifras de turistas chilenos que han visitado este país, que pasaron de 17 mil quinientos en 2010 a más de a más de 49 mil el 2015” #PdtaEnCuba pic.twitter.com/JmSKLTsgqL — Prensa Presidencia (@presidencia_cl) January 8, 2018

In addition, Bachelet stressed that “the great collective project of regional integration, to collaborate together to look for opportunities in our territory and in the rest of the world, is an objective that interprets the whole of our community, let’s continue on that path.”

Economy Minister Jorge Rodríguez Grossi, Direcon head Paulina Nazal, and Asexma president Roberto Fantuzzi among others were also present on the occasion.

Ms. Bachelet, who reached Cuba Sunday in her last international tour, next to ending her mandate on March 11, will lay a flower wreath before the Monument to National Cuban Hero Jose Marti, in the Plaza of the Revolution.

She will also take part in a business forum and talk with students and workers of the teaching school Salvador Allende. The eve, hours after her arrival to the Cuban capital, the head of State attended the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (Uneac) where she attended the signing of a cooperation agreement in the audiovisual field.

The agreement between the National Council of Culture and Arts of Chile and the Cuban Institute of Arts and Cinematographic Industry (Icaic) was signed by the president of this entity, Roberto Smith and the ambassador of Chile in Cuba, Ricardo Herrera.

Moments before the signature, also in the Uneac quarters, Bachelet dialogued with Cuban artists and intellectuals.

Both peoples are united by historic links. In 1971, during the presidency of Salvador Allende, the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, toured Chile, becoming the first official visit of a Cuban head of government to visit the South American nation.

The most recent collaboration was after the quakes of February, 2010, in Rancagua and of April, 2017 in Valparaiso, by dispatching a brigada of the International Medical Contingent Henry Reeve, specialized in disaster and severe epidemics situations.

Michelle Bachelet assumed as Chile’s president from 2006-2010 and was elected a second time for the period 20124-2018.

She will be succeeded next March 11 by Sebastian Piñera, who won in a second round the presidential elections of last December.