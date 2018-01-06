VIDEO: Chilean thief steals phone and gets immediately run over by a taxi

SANTIAGO – A phone thief received instant karma as he tried to escape from the scene of his crime recently in the Chilean capital.

A video posted to LiveLeak Friday captured the crime and the accident, in which the man was hit by a taxi.

Footage shows the suspect pays great attention to the movements of the woman while waiting for the opportune moment to strike. Once he grabs the phone, he flees.

Just as he runs across the highway to escape, a taxi plows right through the thief, launching him into the air.