Oman’s Sultan Qaboos congratulates Pinera on Presidential win

SANTIAGO/MUSCAT – Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to Chile’s President-elect Sebastian Pinera on his big win in Dec 17 run-off election.

In his cable, the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to Mr. Pinera in leading the people of Chile towards further progress and prosperity, and further progress to the relations between the two countries.

Earlier this week, the president-elect also received congratulatory message from King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.