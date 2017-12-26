Minimum wage workers will get CLP6,000 pay rise in 2018

SANTIAGO – This January 1, 2018, after the New Year holidays, the minimum wage will rise again 6,000 pesos in Chile as planned and stipulated by law, reaching 276,000 pesos ($447).

For workers over 65 and under 18, the salary will reach 206,000 pesos (nearly $333).

This gradual increase in the minimum wage was agreed between workers, Congress and the Government in 2015, to be later promulgated and published in the Official Gazette; on June 30, 2016.

Last year, the monthly minimum wage in Chile saw an increase to 257,500 pesos ($382) from 250,000 pesos ($371) beginning July 1, 2016, according to a Chilean government proposal approved June 23.