Guatemala’s embassy move ‘illegal’: Palestine

RAMALLAH – The Palestinian foreign ministry has slammed as “shameful” Guatemala’s decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem after the United States recognized the city as the capital of Israel.

“It’s a shameful and illegal act that goes totally against the wishes of church leaders in Jerusalem” and violates a non-binding U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the U.S. move, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The state of Palestine considers this as a flagrant act of hostility against the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and international law,” it said.

“The state of Palestine will act with regional and international partners to oppose this illegal decision.”

Guatemala’s announcement on Sunday came after two-thirds of U.N. member states approved a motion rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state, whereas Israel has declared the whole city to be its “united and eternal” capital.