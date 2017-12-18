VIDEO: DJ Kaleb killed during stage collapse at Brazil’s Atmosphere Festival

PORTO ALEGRE – A Brazilian DJ, Kaleb Freitas died and three people injured after a stage collapsed on him during a storm at an electronic music festival in Brazil on Sunday.

The horrific accident was captured by revellers who were filming the party scene at the Atmosphere Festival in Esteio near the southern city of Porto Alegre.

Fuertísima escena del derrumbe de un escenario en el festival Atmosphere de Brasil a causa de fuertes vientos. Murió el artista brasileño, DJ Kaleb, en ello. Descanse en paz 🙁 pic.twitter.com/bckeqY3aH5 — Trino DJ (@trinodj) December 17, 2017

The tragic incident took place around 2pm local time. There were around 5,000 people attending the music festival when the weather turned out for the worse. This led to mass panic and stampede, even as the stage started falling apart crushing the DJ.

The 30-year-old, whose real name was Kalleby Frietas de Rosa, was rushed to hospital with head injuries but died soon after arrival.

The music festival had gone ahead despite adverse weather warnings from authorities. Heavy wind, hail and torrential rain had been predicted for the day.

A spokesman for the organizers Rave Atmosphere said they would assist with the investigation, adding: “We’re devastated, we lost a friend and a great artist.”

Several other festival goers were also injured after the sound and light system collapsed at the electronic music festival in the state’s capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

Social media was in shock and many paid tribute to the DJ, who was also from Porto Alegre.

DJ Ramon Tapia wrote: “Really sad to hear DJ Kaleb Freitas got killed at Atmosphere Festival. May you rest in peace man.”

Really sad to hear DJ Kaleb Freitas got killed at atmosphere festival brazil … :/ may you rest in peace man 😔 https://t.co/WfZIXYo2tv — Ramon Tapia (@RamonTapia) December 18, 2017

While Dimitri Vangelis said: “Such a tragedy, just unbelievable. RIP Kaleb Freitas.”