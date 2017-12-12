Jerusalem is Palestine, Chilean protesters to Trump

SANTIAGO – Around 2,000 people demonstrated in front of the U.S. embassy in Chile yesterday, protesting against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The protesters clashed with the police during the protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Santiago. Similar protests, convened by the Palestinian Federation of Chile (FPCH), have also been taking place in other cities across the South American country.

“We make an urgent call to demonstrate in front of the U.S. Embassy in Santiago on Monday, December 11, at 19:30 hours, local time,” the FPCH said in a statement yesterday.

Around 2,000 protesters rallied outside the US Embassy in Santiago, expressing anger at the Trump administration’s decision on Jerusalem https://t.co/gQnw4GYE8w pic.twitter.com/nFhbGn57VL via @Ruptly — ARnews 1936 (@ARnews1936) December 12, 2017

A security message for U.S. citizens was also issued last night, warning of a protest related to the recent Jerusalem recognition outside U.S. Embassy in the Chilean capital.

Last week, Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and said the U.S. embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Chile, which has almost 500,000 citizens of Palestinian origin, the largest community outside its territories, reacted cautiously but with indignation to the order made by President Donald Trump.

“The Government of Chile expresses its deep concern at the decision of the United States Government to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said a statement.

“The Government of Chile, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations, considers that Jerusalem is a city with a special status whose sovereignty must be resolved by Israel and Palestine; and considers Israeli occupation and control over East Jerusalem illegal.”

The statement added that, “The Government of Chile, aware of the political, historical and religious relevance of Jerusalem, makes an urgent call to all parties involved to reconsider or not to adopt decisions that may incite hatred and violence, further hindering a process leading to a solution of two states and a sustainable peace between Palestine and Israel.”

The Arab community in this southern country condemned that Washington also recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the occupying power.

Facing this situation, the Palestinian Federation of Chile called on all those who are in solidarity with its people to pressure the international community, so it maintains the prevailing legal order to date.

For this reason, they extended the call to demonstrate the same day and time at Plazas de Armas (Arms Squares) in other Chilean cities.

In a previous press release, the Federation noted that international law does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Jerusalem, and the eastern part of the city is considered an Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Such considerations are contained in Resolutions 242, 338 and 2334 of the U.N. Security Council, the note said.

Jerusalem’s status is perhaps the most sensitive issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel sees the entire city as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

Trump noted in his decision that Jerusalem’s final status would have to be decided in negotiations between the two sides, but the Palestinians are not convinced.

Jerusalem is home to sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, and the Arab and Muslim world has seen the US move as an affront.