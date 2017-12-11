Panic grips NYC after four injured in Manhattan bus terminal blast

NEW YORK – The New York City police say a suspect is in custody following an explosion early Monday at a subway station a block away from Times Square.

The fire department says four injuries were reported and that “all injuries are non-life-threatening.”

Police initially said the male suspect was the only person injured in the incident at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, site of the Port Authority bus terminal and subway stop. But the New York City Fire Department later provided an update to confirm the additional injuries.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

ABC News quotes police sources as saying that a possible pipe bomb was detonated in a passageway below ground at the terminal.

Video from the area around the spot where a pipe bomb went off at a bus station near #TimeSquare #Manhattan #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/lH4UH46c1G — REAL FRESH NEWS (@MVT_NEWS) December 11, 2017

Traffic is being rerouted away from the area, while some subway train lines at the busy station have been evacuated.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal is the largest in the US, serving more than 65 million people a year.

The Times Square-42nd Street subway station complex is located underneath the transport hub.