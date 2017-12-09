Three Pinochet agents jailed for killing political prisoners

SANTIAGO – This week, Chile’s Supreme Court jailed three former army officers for their involvement in murdering a trio of political prisoners during Augusto Pinochet’s 17-year military dictatorship.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Gutierrez Rodriguez and former sub-officers Ricardo Alvarez Jalabert and Carlos Contreras Hidalgo have been sentenced to 15 years and one day in prison for committing three homicides in 1973.

Austrian university student Nenad Teodorovic Sertic, a member of the Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria (MIR), was killed by the officers, along with his social-worker wife, Elizabeth Cabrera Balarriz, and fellow student Luis Munoz Bravo.

The three prisoners were fatally shot by army officers as they were being transported to a concentration camp on September 14, 1973.

The Court has also ruled that the Chilean state must pay US$154,000 in compensation to the late couple’s son.