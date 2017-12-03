Watch: Chilean singer falls down hole in stage during Mexico tour

SANTIAGO – A Chilean musician disappeared down a hole in the stage in mid-concert, shocking the crowds in Mexico City.

Beto Cuevas was encouraging the crowd to clap their hands to the music when he lost his footing and vanished below the stage.

The music kept playing at the at the Arena Mexico in the Mexican capital Mexico City but there was no sign of 50-year-old Beto, who made his name as lead singer of Chilean band La Ley before launching a solo career.

Security guards rushed over to helped the performer – and he was able to continue afterwards despite cracking a rib and fracturing one of his fingers.

Beto, who it later emerged had fallen around seven feet, was taking part in a concert dubbed the ‘90s pop tour.’