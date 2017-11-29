Astaldi wins new Linares hospital contract

SANTIAGO – Italy-based contractor Astaldi has been awarded the €140 million (US$166.3 million) engineering, procurement and construction contract to build a new hospital in the center of Linares, Chile.

The new complex in the Maule region will provide 329 beds and 11 operating rooms, over a total area of about 87,000m2 distributed in an 8-storey building, including an underground level.

It will be built by NBI, a subsidiary of Astaldi that specializes in plant engineering, for Chile’s Ministry of Health.

Financed with state funds, the work is expected to take just over six years to complete, with design due to begin before the end of 2017.