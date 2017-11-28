Acciona starts building 183MW wind farm in Chile

SANTIAGO – Acciona Energía has started construction of the 183MW San Gabriel wind farm in Chile.

The Spanish company will own and operate the project, which is located in the La Araucanía region of the South American country.

The wind farm will comprise 61 Nordex AW132/3000 3MW turbines with hub heights of 120 metres. The hardware will also be reinforced with anti-earthquake technology.

About 510 jobs will be created during construction, with another 15 permanent roles generated once the project is operational in 2019, Acciona said.

The towers will incorporate concrete and will be built locally, the company added.

San Gabriel will bring Acciona’s total capacity in Chile to 474MW when it becomes operational.