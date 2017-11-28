11 killed in southern Chile bus crash

SANTIAGO – Eleven people have been killed and a further 20 injured in a bus crash in southern Chile.

The bus was carrying 45 passengers including officials from the local family health center who work with the locals.

They were travelling along a route that unites Curacautín with Victoria, in the Araucania region.

Authorities have said that while the cause of the accident is under investigation, they believe speed may have been a factor.

The funerals of the victims were held on Monday. The commune of Tirúa has declared three days of official mourning to commemorate the deceased.