Colbún to install Latin America’s largest wind farm in Chile

SANTIAGO – The Chilean government has awarded the Colbún power generation company the site to install the Horizonte wind farm involving an investment of US$ 971 million.

Electric power generation in Horizonte could reach 607 MW, according to estimates, turning it into the largest wind farm in Latin America.

Horizonte sits in an almost 8 thousand hectares area where clean energy output would be enough to cover almost the entire region of Valparaiso.

Within the framework of the Chilean Energy Policy, the share of renewable energy generation is projected to reach 60% by 2035 and 70% by 2050.