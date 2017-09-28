Bachelet decries N. Korea threats during Japanese royals’ visit to Chile

SANTIAGO – Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, while speaking with Japan’s royals, has criticized North Korea’s threats to Japan.

North Korea recently conducted a string of nuclear weapons tests, including its sixth and most powerful detonation, also firing two missiles over Japan.

Chile condemns North Korea’s nuclear test

Speaking with Japanese Prince Fumihito and his wife, Princess Kiko who are on a 10-day tour to Chile, Bachelet said she hopes such acts are not repeated for the sake of world peace.

The trip marks the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two earthquake-prone nations.

Japan’s Prince Akishino, Princess Kiko arrive in Chile on 10-day tour

Fumihito praised the strong ties between Japan and Chile, saying they have collaborated during natural disasters like devastating quakes and tsunamis.

Fumihito is second in line to Japan’s throne.