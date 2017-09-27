Pitbull lends his jet to Puerto Rico cancer patients

SAN JUAN - U.S. singer Pitbull has lent his private jet to cancer patients in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The 36-year-old rapper loaned his plane to transport people from the Caribbean island, which has been left devastated by Hurricane Maria, to the U.S. where they can undergo chemotherapy treatment.

He told PEOPLE: "Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part."

Puerto Rican Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez thanked Pitbull for his kind gesture.

In a translated Spanish tweet on Twitter, she wrote: "Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo (sic)"

Armando Christian Pérez, known by the stage name Pitbull or Mr. Worldwide, is an American rapper.

The natural disaster has caused intense flooding, ripped roofs from homes and has left all of the island's 3.5 million population without power.

Several other stars have also helped out in the relief effort, including Jennifer Lopez, who has pledged $1 million to help victims, and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

She said in an Instagram video: "What's on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven't been able to hear from our families over there.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷

"What's foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help.

"Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Areizaga. Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean."