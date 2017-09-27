3 Chileans charged with theft in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Three Chileans were each charged in court on Wednesday (Sept 27) with two counts of theft involving more than $3,000 in cash.

Manuel Jesus Cifuentes Villagran, 38; Marcelo Atilio Arancibia Sanchez, 40; and Julio Adolfo Arancibia Pineda, 69, allegedly committed the offences on Sept 11.

Sanchez, who is Pineda’s nephew, was charged with one count of using criminal force, The Straits Times reported.

He is accused of throwing chocolate sauce onto Singaporean Liu Hock Kian at the Parkroyal on Pickering hotel near Chinatown at around 12.14pm that day.

A minute later, the trio allegedly worked together to steal $1,200 in cash and a carbon copy of an OCBC Bank deposit slip from Mr. Liu.

The three Chileans are said to have committed theft again about three hours later on board SBS bus service 100 as it was travelling towards VivoCity shopping centre.

This time, they allegedly stole items, including HK$11,000 (S$1,900) and an OCBC check with a written amount of $900, from another Singaporean, Mr. Mah Yee Wei.

Sanchez is represented by lawyer Amarjit Singh Sidhu, while the two others are unrepresented.

District Judge Adam Nakhoda granted the trio bail of $10,000 each and they will be back in court on Oct 5.

Those convicted of theft can be jailed for up to three years and fined for each charge.