Japan slaughters 177 whales as part of annual hunt in Pacific Ocean

TOKYO – Japan has killed 177 whales in Pacific Ocean “for scientific research” in a move which allows it to circumnavigate a moratorium on hunting the mammals.

Three ships, which left port in June, returned with 43 minke whales and 134 sei whales, according to the country’s Fisheries Agency. The total number of 177 whales was the goal stipulated by the government beforehand.

The annual practice comes despite Japan being a signatory to the International Whaling Commission’s (IWC) moratorium on hunting. Each year, Tokyo exploits a loophole by stating that the hunt is done in the name of scientific research.

The Fisheries Agency says it will collect data on the whales’ stomach contents, among other things, and report its findings to the IWC, The Japan Times reported.

Japan says it is trying to prove the whale population is large enough to reintroduce commercial whale hunting as a traditional source of food.

The hunt draws ire from animal rights groups and other critics each year, many of whom say the “research” claim is merely a cover for commercial whaling, as meat from the captured mammals is later sold.

Anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd sent ships to obstruct Japanese whaling vessels for years, but said last month that it would not be facing off with Japanese whalers this year, as it “cannot compete with their military grade technology.”

It vowed to continue its fight under a new plan, stating that its “efforts to go after and shut down whalers will continue, and not only against Japanese whaling, but also against Norwegian, Danish, and Icelandic whaling.”

Norway and Iceland are the only countries in the world that authorize commercial whaling. An annual hunt in Denmark’s Faroe Islands sees whales and dolphins killed by hand, their meat and blubber distributed to residents.