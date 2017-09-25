China and Venezuela join hands against transnational crimes

BEIJING – The high courts of China and Venezuela have signed a memorandum of understanding in Beijing that will help strengthen bilateral cooperation in this area.

Venezuelan officials told Prensa Latina that the text was signed by the president of the Supreme People’s Court of China, Zhou Qiang, and his Venezuelan counterpart of the Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno.

The memorandum contemplates joint work in the fight against transnational crimes, the intensification of exchanges and mutual visits of judicial officials at all levels, as well as the reciprocal sending of judges to study in the highest academic instances of each nation.

Among other issues, it will expeditiously initiate a systematization plan aimed at ensuring the integral transformation of the aforementioned sector.

“Our objective is to systematize the judicial service in Venezuela, to contribute to the efficiency of the processes, to increase procedural speed and to eliminate congestion, to offer the people an increasingly efficient, modern and advanced justice,” Moreno explained and requested Beijing’s cooperation in this regard.

He also pointed out that all the powers of the Venezuelan government are steadily boosting the strengthening of the strategic alliance with China, which means more benefits for the country in different areas and contributes to its integral development.