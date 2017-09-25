Chile secures Lockheed Martin support for its F-16 fleet

SANTIAGO – The Chilean Air Force has secured logistics and maintenance support from Lockheed Martin for its 40 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft until June 2020.

Lockheed Martin will provide the services through a USD47.8 million foreign military sales contract.

The new contract, signed in mid-September, renews services the Chilean Air Force has relied upon to sustain its F-16 fleet for the last decade.

The support, which includes supplying spare parts as well as maintaining and repairing components, is handled by the US Air Force’s Life Cycle Management Center (LCMC) in Ohio.