‘National Disarmament Plan’: Venezuela destroys 448,000 firearms

CARACAS – Venezuelan authorities have destroyed 448,000 firearms as part of the National Disarmament Plan implemented by the Government, Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace Nestor Reverol said the other day.

The program was included in the group of initiatives boosted by the South American state to guarantee public safety and motivate the population to voluntarily hand over their arms, according to the news agency Agencia Venezolana de Noticias.

All the derivative material from the arms destruction will be devoted to produce construction belaying pins for the programs of the Great Mission Vivienda Venezuela (Housing Venezuela).