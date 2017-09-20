Chilean pair arrested over $600,000 jewelry heist in Sydney

SYDNEY – Police in Australia have held two Chilean men for their alleged involvement in an organized theft racket.

Detectives, investigating 17 stealing and break and enter offences mostly targeting jewelry stores in Sydney, arrested the pair at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday afternoon while they were trying to board a flight to Santiago.

The men, aged 34 and 39, join four others facing more than 30 charges in relation to the combined theft of more than $600,000.

They are expected to appear in Sydney’s Central Local Court on Wednesday, according to 9News.