Nuclear test: Mexico becomes first Latin American country to expel North Korean ambassador

MEXICO CITY – Mexico has expelled the North Korean ambassador in protest over Pyongyang’s latest nuclear test which it says posed “a grave risk for peace.”

Ambassador Kim Hyong Gil was declared persona non grata and given 72 hours to leave the country, according to a statement by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

North Korea claims sixth nuclear test using Hydrogen bomb

Pyongyang’s decision to carry out its sixth and most powerful nuclear test Sunday was a serious violation of international law, the statement said.

At least 30 dead as Mexico rocked by strongest quake in 100 years (VIDEOS & PICS)

“Nuclear activity in North Korea is a grave risk for peace and international security and represents a growing threat for the region, as well as key allies of Mexico such as Japan and South Korea,” the Mexican government said.

Chile condemns North Korea’s nuclear test

The blast triggered global condemnation and calls by the United States, South Korea, Japan and others for stronger U.N. Security Council sanctions against the North.

Washington has presented a draft U.N. resolution calling for an oil embargo on North Korea, an assets freeze on Kim Jong-Un, a ban on textiles and an end to payments to North Korean guest workers.