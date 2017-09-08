Arturo Vidal to retire from Chile after 2018 World Cup

SANTIAGO – Chile’s Arturo Vidal has announced he will retire from international duty after the 2018 World Cup but admits the end of his international career may come sooner with his national team in a “terrible” position.
The Bayern Munich midfielder declared his intention to end his international career after Tuesday’s 1-0 loss against Bolivia in La Paz that dropped La Roja out of the qualifying places for next year’s tournament in Russia with two rounds remaining, according to La Tercera.
Vidal already hinted he was nearing retirement after last week’s shocking 3-0 home defeat to Paraguay.
The 30-year-old apologized to the fans for those huge setbacks and posted a photograph of the team on the plane heading back to Chile with a message on his Instagram that said: “Sorry Chile for these two losses! We gave everything on the field but we couldn’t win. We will continue fighting!!! Two matches and the World Cup is what I have left, thanks for so much affection in all these years!!!!”
Since making his senior debut with Chile in February 2007, Vidal has earned 97 caps and has proved a key figure for La Roja, helping Chile win back-to-back Copa America titles and finishing runners-up at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Vidal also played an important role in the past two World Cups, with Chile reaching the round of 16 on both occasions. He is now ready for the final chapter.