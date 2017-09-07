Chilean filmmaker, Silvio Caiozzi, wins “Grand prix des Amériques” in Canada

Isabel Cocker/The Santiago Times

MONTREAL – A Chilean director was recognized in Montreal’s World Film Festival for his newest film, “…Y de pronto el amanecer” (“…and suddenly the dawn”), which celebrated its world premiere at the Canadian event last week.

Renowned for his realism and perfectionism, Silvio Caiozzi’s latest release won the category of Global Competition, competing against over 15 works from countries such as the U.S.A, England, Iran and China.

The film, with leading actor Julio Jung, portrays the life of Pancho Veloso, a gossip journalist who returns to his native home in Patagonia after over 45 years of absence. Once there, he is confronted by his past and starts writing his first novel – the story of his friends, his lover, and himself entwined in a journey that sees him converted into the artist he has always wanted to be.

Written by the director himself, together with scriptwriter Jaime Casas, the work was filmed on Chiloé and celebrates the scenery, culture and lifestyle of the south of Chile.

The 11-time director, speaking at from Montreal, declared that is was “by far the film that has taken me the most work”. However, he celebrated the prize, and noted that “this has been the best experience I’ve had at any film festival”.

The film will be released in cinemas in Chile in April 2018.