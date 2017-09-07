Chile opens southern section of new Maipo bridge (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) has opened a section of the new Maipo road bridge south of Santiago.

On Wednesday morning, Public Works Minister Alberto Undurraga inspected the west structure of the new Maipo Bridge.

🔵Ahora: Min @aundurragav supervisa habilitación de lado sur de nvo. pte. Maipo, que contribuirá a mejorar conectividad de salida sur de Stgo pic.twitter.com/sfZ3j2nKaT — Min. Obras Públicas (@mop_chile) September 6, 2017

As indicated from the portfolio, the works delivered will allow to expand in three tracks that way, which would greatly improve connectivity and contribute to reduce congestion, in the face of the celebration of the Patrias.

For this route, on average, 80,000 vehicles circulate daily.

Habilitan con estándar de obra tramo sur de nvo pte Maipo

Movilidad + segura en acceso sur a Stgo

Mejora conectividad para Fiestas Patrias pic.twitter.com/C1vuW9pwoQ — Min. Obras Públicas (@mop_chile) September 6, 2017

In addition, in the middle of the inspection, according to Latercera, the construction of the eastern structure of the bridge continues to advance.