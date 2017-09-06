OAS head in Chile to discuss Venezuela

Isabel Cocker/The Santiago Times

SANTIAGO – Luis Almagro, the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), arrived Chile on Wednesday to visit Viña del Mar and Santiago in a two-day tour which will include being a speaker on government panels, and a visit to the presidential candidate, Sebastián Piñera.

Wednesday’s agenda saw the Uruguayan diplomat speak on a panel for the 2nd Inter-American Congress on the Environmental Rule of Law. He will then give a closing address to the Congress along with Jorge Abbott, the President of the Supreme Court of Chile.

Diálogo con Pdte de la Corte Suprema #Chile @PJudicialChile Hugo Dolmestch en clausura de II Congreso sobre el Estado de derecho ambiental pic.twitter.com/OcIfObTk7M — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) September 6, 2017

A meeting with Sebastián Piñera follows, reports La Tercera. This conference will be focused on the current situation in Venezuela, and other questions of international affairs. Almagro has strongly denounced the Maduro government in the past, calling it a “dictatorship”. The OAS exited Venezuela at the end of April.

In the evening, Almagro will meet with representatives from the Latin American Network of Youths for Democracy in Las Condes.

On Thursday, the Secretary General will travel to Viña del Mar in order to inaugurate the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Energy and Climate Partnership of the Americas, together with President Michelle Bachelet. The meeting will consider the issue of Energy Transition across the two continents.