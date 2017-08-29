VIDEO: Chilean man opens fire outside McDonald’s in Santiago

SANTIAGO – A Chilean man is facing charges after firing a gun into the air and allegedly threatened to kill staff members at a McDonald’s in capital Santiago – all because he had to wait for his meal.

CCTV footage shows Felipe Israel Meza Pineda, 26, firing a gun into the air outside the drive-thru window of the fast-food restaurant.

He then allegedly pointed the gun at the security guard and threatened his life.

Nearby police heard the gunshot and rushed to the scene to arrest Pineda.

Police said that the weapon Pineda was using had been previously reported as stolen.