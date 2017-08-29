Alexis Sanchez asks to leave Chile camp for 24 hours

SANTIAGO – Chile’s star footballer Alexis Sanchez has reportedly asked for permission to leave the international squad for 24 hours amid latest reports of a transfer bid from Manchester City.
The 28-year-old Arsenal star is thought to be the subject of a stunning bid from City, who are apparently offering Raheem Sterling to Arsenal as part of a deal after pursuing him all summer.
Chile calls Alexis Sanchez for World Cup qualifiers
Arsene Wenger has made it clear he is prepared to lose Sanchez on a free next summer despite big-money offers this year.
Sanchez himself may be optimistic that something is finally happening, with TV13 claiming he’s requested permission to leave the Chile squad to conduct some personal business.
Chilean midfielder Marcelo Diaz joins Mexico’s Pumas
Arsenal have suffered a poor start to the season, with an unconvincing opening day win over Leicester City followed by a 1-0 loss to Stoke and a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.