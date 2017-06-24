Norwegian Air announces first direct London-Argentina route

BUENOS AIRES – The Norwegian Air has announced a new route from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires, marking the airline’s first ever South American route as its U.K. expansion plans gather pace after Brexit.

The new route will start in February 2018, with fares from £299 breaking the current monopoly on direct London to Buenos Aires flights, offering passengers more choice and lower fares.

Norwegian already offers affordable long-haul flights from London Gatwick to nine US cities and Singapore.

Buenos Aires will become Norwegian’s 11th long-haul route from London Gatwick as part of continued expansion from the UK into a range of new global markets.

From 14th February 2018, Norwegian will start a year-round service of four weekly flights from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport, all on board brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Passengers can choose from a spacious, modern economy cabin with seatback inflight entertainment and fares from £299 one way.

A Premium cabin is also available offering spacious seating with more than a metre of legroom, complimentary meal service, generous baggage allowance and airport lounge access, with Premium fares available from £699 one way.

Flights are now on sale at www.norwegian.com.

Often called the ‘Paris of South America’, Buenos Aires offers UK travellers a unique mix of European and Latin American culture.