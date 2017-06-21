Thousands of students march for universal education in Chile

SANTIAGO – The Confederation of Chilean Students, also known as Confech, held a march today to reject and oppose the proposed reforms to higher education offered by the government, continuing the movement for universal higher education in Chile.

The protesters kicked off their march at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Santiago and Valparaiso, as well as towns and cities.

The students were marching under the slogan: “Advancing toward free public education, without debt.”

“We hope that all students, workers, officials, and those who believe that there must be deep changes in the education system can participate,” the President of the Federation of Students of the Catholic University, Sofia Barahona said.

“We call all Chileans to protest and express themselves, because this is the opportunity we have to rectify and dispute education in Chile,” Daniel Andrade, President of the Federation of Students of University of Chile said.

Education in Chile is prohibitively expensive for many students, and leaves many more with crippling debts that generate huge rates of interest.

The fight for universal education access has become a swelling social movement in Chile, as many condemn President Michelle Bachelet’s rolling back of many promised reforms.

Earlier this month, thousands of students took to the streets of the Chilean capital to march against Chile’s education system.

The protest saw wide demographics of protesters ranging from mostly students, to grandparents in support of their grandchildren’s views. An initially peaceful protest turned violent when some protesters started breaking down metal barricades previously set up, and set fire to items.

The police retaliated by releasing tear gas and water spray, while protesters continue to hurl rocks and glass bottles at the police and their military vehicles.

Many protests in the past saw a similar response from the state police, which using tear gas and water cannons to subdue the students.