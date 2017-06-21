Over 20 countries including Chile to attend Cuban Environment Convention

HAVANA – Some 1,000 specialists from 23 countries will attend the 11th International Convention on Environment and Development, which will run from July 1st to 7th, said organizers on Wednesday.

With the motto ‘United and integrated for a prosperous and sustainable development’, the event includes six congresses: Management of ecosystems and biodiversity, Environmental management, Protected areas, Environmental education for sustainable development, Politics, law and environmental justice and Climate change.

In a press conference, Maritza Garcia, director of the Cuban agency of Environment (AMA), highlighted the participation of delegates from various countries that come to Cuba to assess the work done in this field.

She also said that the program includes a colloquium on environmental ideas of historical leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro, as well as the screening of stories and interviews about his work.

The 11th Convention, organized by AMA from the Cuban ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, will be attended by researchers from Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia.

According to organizers, the highest amount of participants will come from Mexico, Colombia and the United States, while the event will also be attended by delegates from Norway, Spain, Portugal, Canada and Japan.