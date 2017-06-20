Chile to transfer three Cessna O-2As to Uruguayan Navy

MONTEVIDEO – Accepting the Chilean offer, the Uruguayan Navy has initiated the process to receive three Cessna O-2A Skymaster aircraft.

In April this year, a Uruguayan delegation visited Chile to evaluate the aircraft’s condition.

The transfer also requires US approval, as the Cessnas were formerly in service with the US Air Force. Chile’s navy originally received 10 Skymasters, of which 6 were used by the naval aviation, 2 by the Navy Aero Club, and 2 more were used for spares.

The Skymaster has been replaced in Chile by the more capable Vulcanair P68 Observer 2.