Chile: Deadly rains claim four lives, leave thousands homeless

SANTIAGO – At least four people have been killed in south-central Chile due to torrential rainfall which has also damaged the homes of nearly 3,000 people.

The violent weather that began Thursday slammed nine regions of central and southern Chile, the National Emergency Office said Sunday.

More than 230,000 residents were left without power, the government agency added.

A number of residents in Curanilahue, some 600 kilometres south of the capital, Santiago, have lost their homes, cars and businesses to flooding.

Struggling to control the water, they are now hoping for help from the government to get back on their feet.

Some streets were flooded Saturday in the capital Santiago, while traffic lights were out and some neighborhoods still had no power.

The National Weather Service said the weather was expected to improve somewhat later today.