10 dead in Brazil bus crash

RIO DE JANEIRO – At least ten people died and 18 were injured when a bus left the highway it was travelling on and crashed into a tree in north-eastern Brazil, authorities said.

The accident occurred on highway BR-135 in the early morning near the town of Redencao do Gurgueia, in the state of Piaui, 785 km south of the regional capital, Teresina.

Police assume that the accident occurred after the driver made a sharp turn and lost control. The track itself, where a tragic accident occurred, is notorious because of the high rate of accidents.

Angelo Jose Sena Santos, mayor of Redencao na Gurgueia, later told the news portal GP1 that eight people died on site while a woman died in hospital due to injuries to her head and chest.

“Two or three children are being attended. One man has had his leg amputated. Others are being attended at the Bom Jesus hospital,” Santos added.