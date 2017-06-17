Huge sea lion halts traffic in Chile

SANTIAGO – A huge sea lion was spotted in the middle of a seaside street in the small town of Tome, in Bio Bio region of Chile.

A video, posted on Saturday by 24-hour news channel PressTV, was reportedly filmed in the small coastal town, 500km south of the country’s capital, Santiago.

The video appears to have been filmed on a mobile phone by someone riding a motorbike or scooter past the animal.

Despite the rain and car lights, the seal doesn’t appear to be in a rush to move, sticking its head in the air and refusing to budge.