Chile’s Navy delegation visits Russia’s new warships for the first time

SAINT PETERSBURG – A Navy delegation of the Republic of Chile visited new-project warships of the Russian Navy earlier this week.

It was the first visit of Chile’s Military Navy delegation to the Russian Federation, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Guests from Chile have visited the Admiral Essen frigate (project 1135.6) and Nakhimovets anti-sabotage motor boat (project 21980) in Kronstadt, in Saint Petersburg.

The Chilean party also visited the Severnaya Verf ship-building company. The foreign guests were informed about export projects of different warships.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Vladimir Korolyov had a meeting with Chile’s Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Enrique Larrañaga Martin.

In course of the meeting, both sides discussed issues of military cooperation between the navies of two countries.