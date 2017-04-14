24 killed, 9 injured in Mexico tanker-bus crash

MEXICO CITY – At least 24 people have been killed in a crash involving a bus and a fuel tanker near the Pacific coast in southwestern Mexico.

The Thursday’s crash caused the tanker to explode, killing its driver and seriously burning some of the victims, while a few of the survivors managed to escape the burning vehicle.

Nine people were injured. Some of the victims have serious burns.

Police said the bus, reportedly carrying 36 passengers, some of them tourists, was on a holiday trip to the beach district of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo in Guerrero when it hit the tanker, which had left the port of Lazaro Cardenas.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The collision occurred near the town of Petacalco on the border between the states of Guerrero and Michoacan.

In a statement, the state government of Guerrero said nine people were injured and they were taken to a hospital in Michoacan.