Barcelona’s Neymar to miss Clasico with three-game ban

MADRID – The Spanish Federation of Soccer brought the hammer down on Barcelona’s Neymar on Tuesday, handing him a three-game red card suspension, according to Sports Illustrated.
That means he will not play in ‘El Clasico’ against Real Madrid, which takes place on April 23.
In Saturday’s game, Neymar earned two yellow cards, leading to an automatic red and ejection from the game, which was a first in La Liga since Oct. 2015. Malaga beat Barcelona in the match.
Referees awarded Neymar his first yellow card for obstructing a free-kick by tying his shoe laces. He earned the second yellow for a late challenge on Real Madrid’s Roberto Rosales.
But perhaps the most incriminating act he committed was what happened next. While leaving the field, the Brazilian ‘sarcastically applauded’ the fourth official.
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano wrote down in his report that Neymar committed that act . If not for that incident, he would have only received a one-game suspension, but two additional games were added because of the taunting of the official.
Had it only been a one-game ban, then Neymar would have been able to play in ‘El Clasico’.
As expected, Barcelona manager Luis Enrique didn’t have many nice things to say about the officials from his club’s previous game.
“We have to take a lot of care in these types of games because I think there were ugly challenges from behind which clearly deserved bookings; other things such as tying your boots…
“If we book players for this, we have to book players for everything.”
Barça has the chance to appeal within 10 days after reciving notice of the suspention.