Arsenal offers formal contract to Chilean midfielder Marcelo Allende

SANTIAGO – English football club Arsenal has reportedly offered a permanent deal to wonderkid Marcelo ‘Chile’ Allende, dubbed the next Alexis Sanchez, following a successful trial at the club.
British tabloid Daily Mirror has claimed that Arsenal has finally opted to sign Marcelo Allende on a permanent basis. The Deporte Santa Cruz player, who hails from the same Cobreola academy as Alexis Sanchez, has been offered a permanent deal by the Gunners, as per the report.
Marcelo Allende is a Chilean wonderkid who has drawn comparisons with Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez, as the two hail from the same country and same youth academy while also bearing similarities in the skill-set and style of play.
The versatile forward has been training with the first team after he arrived at Emirates for a third trial at the club and has been an instant hit with the coaches and players, who have affectionately nicknamed the player ‘Chile’ and have been impressed with the ability of the 18-year-old.
While there is some conjecture as to why he was not offered a permanent deal earlier, it could be due to the fact that FIFA regulations prohibit Arsenal from signing him on a permanent basis before he turned 18, which he now has, following which he has been offered a permanent deal.
The terms of the deal are yet to be revealed but it would see him join the ranks permanently next season onwards.
On the other hand, Alexis Sanchez has been embroiled in a contract standoff and recent reports have linked the Chilean with a move away from Arsenal, with fierce rivals like Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all interested in the attacker.
Arsenal, on the other hand, will be hoping Alexis Sanchez stays at the club, which would not just aid their title ambitions for the coming seasons but also aid Allende’s development and in acclimatizing him with English football.
The deal looks all but done, as there are no other clubs reportedly interested in the player as of now and Allende is unlikely to turn the offer down after having toiled so hard to impress the club in three trial spells. It has not been revealed as to what he compensation would amount to, which Deporte Santa Cruz would receive from Arsenal.
But, Allende looks set to move to England on a permanent basis. And who knows, he might just get to play with Alexis Sanchez soon, on the pitch, wearing the same jersey, if all goes according to plan.