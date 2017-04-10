Turkey’s TAV opens two luxury passenger lounges at Santiago airport

SANTIAGO – Turkey’s TAV Operations Services, which operates 41 passenger lounges in three different countries, will soon inaugurate two private passenger lounges, providing welcome and farewell services, at Santiago International Airport.

The airport, primarily known as Comodoro Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, has become the 25th airport to be included in TAV’s Operations Services portfolio of “primeclass” brand, which provides solutions to those looking for an added comfort in their travel experience.

The Santiago lounge is the 41st passenger lounge TAV has opened in 25 airports worldwide, according to Daily Sabah.

The opening of the passenger lounge marks a milestone, five years in the making, since TAV Operations Services won the tender for the project, in partnership with the Chilean company, “Primeclass Pacifico and Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A.”

Santiago International is the seventh busiest airport in Latin America and serves 19.2 million passengers annually.

“Our company, with its 41 lounges and more than 15 years of experience in the sector, looks to host, welcome and provide farewell services to approximately 280,000 passengers annually, with our Chilean partners, Primeclass Pacifico and Servicios Aeroportuarios S.A,” said Ali Bora İşbulan, TAV Operations Services General Manager.

İşbulan added that TAV has become a brand preferred worldwide, with a reputation for developing exceptional travel solutions.

TAV also plans to launch passenger lounges in major airports including Frankfurt, Muscat, Copenhagen and Zurich, with its “primeclass” brand this year.

Last year, TAV opened Turkish Airlines (THY) Star Alliance lounges in Nairobi, and at Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.