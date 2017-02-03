Little ‘ALIEN MAN’ strolls through park in photo at Parque Forest Santiago

The little ‘alien man’ was spotted in a park in Chile. The image shows two horse-mounted police officers riding down a tree-lined path in an area of woodland. But walking across the path between the two cops is something that resembles a greenish alien-like creature.

The picture was reportedly snapped in the Parque Forest, in Santiago, Chile, in 2004.

A tiny extraterrestrial figure appears to stroll through a busy park in a weird viral photograph.

“The fact of the matter is that I didn’t see it when I took the picture” German Pereira, witness. However, it has since resurfaced on viral news websites, with ufologists hailing it as proof that aliens have visited Earth.

Witness German Pereira, who took the strange photo, gave a statement to the Journal of Hispanic Ufology in June 2004 about the sighting.

He said: “I was interested in taking a photo of the mounted patrol. I saw the alien the next day when I downloaded the photo. I was impressed, that’s all. I saw it with a colleague and we found it odd. It’s rather shocking. I’d never had any experience of this type, nor was I very involved in UFO or alien matters. All I know is that it isn’t a photographic error.”