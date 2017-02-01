UPDATE: Chile still fighting with 83 forest fires

By Mohsin Abbas/ Santiago Times Staff

SANTIAGO – Out of 151 fires in the country, 83 are still in combat while 59 are controlled and nine were extinguished, according to a recent report by the ONEMI.

As a result of the emergency, 1,159 people are housed, 3,810 are victims, 1,103 are destroyed and a total of eleven are dead.

About a dozen shelters are maintained in the Maule region and 31 in Biobío. Also, 20,424 people are working in fire control and extinction in the affected areas.

Regarding international collaboration, the arrival of 607 brigadistas was reported and confirmation is expected for the arrival of 26 South Korean brigadistas and ten others from Bolivia.