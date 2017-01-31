JóvenesXelSur: 100 volunteers reach Santa Olga and Los Aromos to help wildfires victims

By Mohsin Abbas/ Santiago Times Staff

Santa Olga – As many as one hundred volunteers reached the capital city on Tuesday, aiming to help the victims of the localities of Santa Olga and Los Aromos of the commune of Constitución, Maule Region.

The first group of volunteers will be transferred to the most affected region after being summoned through the campaign #JóvenesXelSur, made by the Ministry of Social Development, through the National Institute of Youth (INJUV).

As their main mission, these young people will inform the population about the available services and deliver emotional, psychosocial containment, besides carrying out cleaning and removal of debris.

Other than the volunteers, Minister of Social Development Marcos Barraza, INJUV National Director Nicolás Farfán Cerda, and INJUV National Deputy Director Natalie Vidal will participate in the campaign.

Please click here to join volunteer team.