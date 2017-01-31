Chile expresses condolences for mosque attack in Canada

SANTIAGO – The Chilean government has expressed its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec, Canada, which left six civilians dead and several others injured.

In a statement, the Chilean government has also extended to the Government of Canada, the Canadian people and the families of the victims its deepest condolences, solidarity and vows for a speedy recovery of those affected.

“Faced with this act of violence, the Chilean Government reiterates, once again, its firm rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement reads.