Canada supports the construction of emergency shelters in areas affected by forest fires

Santiago – The Canadian government announced that it will allocate an amount of CAD$35,000 for the construction of progressive shelters that can be converted into permanent homes in the 6th and 7th regions of Chile, destined to help the families whose homes have been destroyed by devastating forest fires.

This humanitarian aid will be delivered to the NGO “TECHO Chile” in order to build shelters in the municipalities of Paredones (6th region) and Hualañe (7th region), areas devastated by fires and where dozens of families have been left homeless.

The Canadian contribution will provide a safe and dignified refuge for families – of 4 to 8 people – to lay the foundations for a sustainable reconstruction of their homes. “TECHO Chile” is already on the ground preparing the construction of these progressive shelters that will start as soon as the fire is extinguished (more details on the website www.techo.org/chile).

Canada’s Foreign Minister, Chrystia Freeland, expressed her solidarity to Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heraldo Muñoz, facing the human losses and material damages caused by the dramatic situation of the ongoing forest fires.

The donation to “TECHO Chile” will be made possible through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), administered by the Embassy of Canada to Chile. In addition, many Canadian companies established in Chile are actively participating in supporting efforts to address this emergency situation.

Canada and Chile have been working closely together for several years on initiatives to prevent emergencies and respond to natural disasters such as forest fires, earthquakes, floods and tsunamis. For example, the Embassy has collaborated with the National Emergency Office (ONEMI), translating its preventive brochures into English and French, in order to disseminate information to tourists and foreigners in their mother tongue, to help them better prepare for natural disasters in Chile.