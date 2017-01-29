Peru-Chile hold promising relation thanks to The Hague ruling

Three years following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that ended a decades-long maritime dispute Peru’s relations with southern neighbor Chile are positive and see an auspicious future, former Peruvian agent to The Hague Allan Wagner said.

The diplomat described the verdict as the triumph of international law and peaceful dispute settlement through a “highly technical and organized” process.

“Progress made in integration over recent years constitute positive signs, which allow us to foresee Peru and Chile are in good terms [following The Hague’s ruling] and hold a promising future,” he told Andina news agency.

The also former Foreign Minister noted the ruling “has been thoroughly implemented,” as the maritime border set by Court is “fully in force.” He added no more issues between the countries have been recorded ever since.

“Relations are moving forward. [Last year], President Kuczynski paid a visit to Chile, where major agreements were reached to reactivate a series of [integration] mechanisms,” Wagner explained.

These include meetings between both countries’ Defense and Foreign Affairs Ministers (2+2), an upcoming binational cabinet, as well as the recent visit of a Chilean Senate delegation.

As is known, The Hague-based International Court of Justice gave its final ruling on Peru and Chile’s long-standing maritime dispute on January 27, 2014. As a result, Peru saw its maritime possession extended by 50,000 square kilometers. (Andina)