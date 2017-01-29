Government Evaluates Plans against Forest Fires in Chile

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet met with the cabinet Saturday to evaluate the plan to combat forest fires in the south-central part of the country, local media reported.

The Governing Council focused its analysis on the care that will be needed by the people affected by the catastrophe and on measures to eradicate more than 130 active outbreaks in seven regions of the southern nation.

So far, authorities have reported 11 dead people and more than 3 300 affected people, about 1 000 homes were destroyed by the flames, which also destroyed 387 374.38 hectares of forest. President Bachelet assured that they are seeking to double the capacity of combat of claims during the next week thanks to the international aid, La Tercera newspaper reported. Volunteers from seven countries have already arrived in the affected areas. Along with the Chileans, there are 9 789 troops deployed on the ground to fight the fire. As of Friday afternoon, there were 135 fires in the country, of which 72 were in combat, 58 controlled and five extinguished. By presidential decree, Bachelet declared the commune of Valparaiso, in the region of the same name, in a state of catastrophe; as well as the provinces of Colchagua and Cardenal Caro, in the region of O’Higgins; Maule, Biobío and La Araucanía.