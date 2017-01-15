Valparaiso, Chile in state of emergency over wildfires

Chile on Saturday declared a local state of emergency over wildfires plaguing the landmark tourist-draw city of Valparaiso.

The hilly Pacific city, part of which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been put under military authority to coordinate firefighting and government asset deployment efforts.

Located 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of the capital Santiago, Valparaiso is the seat of the Chilean Congress and spans 40 hills, offering stunning views of the sea.

Thousands of tourists stroll its narrow cobblestone streets and ride cable cars up the steep hills each year.