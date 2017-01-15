Coolest drone photos of Chile

Jaw-dropping pictures taken from drones capture extraordinary views that the human eye may otherwise not see.
Wine Yards in Chile. Photo By Grybaz
Cuesta Pajonales, III Region, Chile. Photo by Ottsl
Algarrobo, Valparaíso, Chile. Photo by Benjasans.com
Noche en Puerto Montt, Chile. Photo by Aguss
Winner of a guinness record, San Alfonso del Mar is a residential complex or resort in Algarrobo, Chile, on the Pacific Ocean. Notable for having the largest pool in the world. Photo By Graphic Lab Chile
Torres del Paine, Punta Arenas, Chile. By Aguss
Algarrobo, Chile. Photo by Aguss
Mano del Desierto, Antofagasta, Chile. Photo by Aguss